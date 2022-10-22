Previous
День рождения Андрея с друзьями by cisaar
День рождения Андрея с друзьями

В батутном парке ТЦ И кафе "Патисари". Были Милана, Саша, Валера. Саша подарил скричера, Валерина мама Ксюша испекла торт, бабушка Миланы подарила танковый бой, который у нас уже есть.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Oxana Samoray

@cisaar
Dear fellow friends, I am an architect. I am fond of cinema, postcrossing, art & reading. Especially fantasy&fairy tales&science fiction – I am Hogwarts, GFFA, Discworld...
