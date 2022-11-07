Previous
Next
Йога-азбука by cisaar
Photo 1060

Йога-азбука

Утром ездила в Евродон сдавать анализы. Выяснилось, что фибриноген, с-реактивный белок и лейкоциты повышены. Это значит, что у меня в скрытой форме ОРВИ.
Днём на час прилегла, но вечером вам равно чувствовала себя плохо.
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Oxana Samoray

@cisaar
Dear fellow friends, I am an architect. I am fond of cinema, postcrossing, art & reading. Especially fantasy&fairy tales&science fiction – I am Hogwarts, GFFA, Discworld...
290% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise