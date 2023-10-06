Previous
Next
Вечером гуляли с Валерой by cisaar
Photo 1387

Вечером гуляли с Валерой

Сегодня Артёма забирал Макс. У Жени день рождения. Зашли по пути из школы в пекарню, магнит и аптеку. Андрей закатил истерику и лишился на неделю мороженого вдобавок к планшету.
Вечером долго на своем детском планшете писал прописью слова.
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Oxana Samoray

@cisaar
Dear fellow friends, I am an architect. I am fond of cinema, postcrossing, art & reading. Especially fantasy&fairy tales&science fiction – I am Hogwarts, GFFA, Discworld...
407% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise