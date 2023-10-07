Previous
Надела костюм от Нины by cisaar
Photo 1388

Надела костюм от Нины

Андрей у бабушки. Делает домашнее задание по окружающему миру (про растения, вырезать и наклеить бутоны и листья)
- выложила на Авито увлажнитель и мобиль
Oxana Samoray

@cisaar
Dear fellow friends, I am an architect. I am fond of cinema, postcrossing, art & reading. Especially fantasy&fairy tales&science fiction – I am Hogwarts, GFFA, Discworld...
