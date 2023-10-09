Previous
Next
День пиццы и пива! by cisaar
Photo 1390

День пиццы и пива!


- забрала из озона карниз для шторы в ванную и скраб для башки
- забрала из вб зубные щётки и губки
- отнесла дракона врача на почту Авито доставкой
- купила продукты в магните
- испекла пиццу (Андрею очень понравилось)
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Oxana Samoray

@cisaar
Dear fellow friends, I am an architect. I am fond of cinema, postcrossing, art & reading. Especially fantasy&fairy tales&science fiction – I am Hogwarts, GFFA, Discworld...
407% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise