Хитрюга by cisaar
Хитрюга

Андрею лучше. Сегодня вообще не было температуры. Приготовила пасту с крабовыми палочками, с Андреем вместе приготовили гуляш. С Игорем отнесла на почту 5 драконов за 500 р (Авито).
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Oxana Samoray

@cisaar
Dear fellow friends, I am an architect. I am fond of cinema, postcrossing, art & reading. Especially fantasy&fairy tales&science fiction – I am Hogwarts, GFFA, Discworld...
