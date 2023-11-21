Previous
Next
Отец и сын by cisaar
Photo 1433

Отец и сын

Игорь плохо спал ночью. Валера взял у медсестры направление на рентген и УЗИ поджелудочной. Инна и мама помогли с готовкой, спасибо им. Мама приготовила перцы, Инна суп с фрикадельками (Андрею очень понравилось), мясо и котлеты
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Oxana Samoray

@cisaar
Dear fellow friends, I am an architect. I am fond of cinema, postcrossing, art & reading. Especially fantasy&fairy tales&science fiction – I am Hogwarts, GFFA, Discworld...
407% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise