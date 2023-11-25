Previous
Мама купила Оливеру новый комбинезон. by cisaar
Мама купила Оливеру новый комбинезон.

Валера с Андреем ушли на спектакль светящихся кукол.
- в ванной занимались с Игорёшей пальчиковыми красками (жёлтая)
- посмотрели 3 серию легенды об Аанге
Oxana Samoray

@cisaar
Dear fellow friends, I am an architect. I am fond of cinema, postcrossing, art & reading. Especially fantasy&fairy tales&science fiction – I am Hogwarts, GFFA, Discworld...
