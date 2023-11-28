Previous
Утром отвалилась дверца холодильника. by cisaar
Photo 1440

Утром отвалилась дверца холодильника.

Елена Георгиевна всё ещё болеет, поэтому каллиграфии сегодня не было. Вечером мастер за 3000 починил дверь. Мама постирала плед.
Oxana Samoray

@cisaar
Dear fellow friends, I am an architect. I am fond of cinema, postcrossing, art & reading. Especially fantasy&fairy tales&science fiction – I am Hogwarts, GFFA, Discworld...
