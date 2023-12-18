Previous
Подарки от Юли Андрею by cisaar
Подарки от Юли Андрею

Сегодня Валера с Андреем сдавали кровь для эндокринолога. Все ещё болею (насморк, кашель, болит горло). Отключали электричество. Нечаянно наступила на шпенёк пандуса для коляски и выломала его. Туман.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Oxana Samoray

@cisaar
Dear fellow friends, I am an architect. I am fond of cinema, postcrossing, art & reading. Especially fantasy&fairy tales&science fiction – I am Hogwarts, GFFA, Discworld...
407% complete

