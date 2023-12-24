Previous
Андрей на бревне by cisaar
Photo 1466

Андрей на бревне

1. Выздоровела
2. Валера днём забрал Игорёшу после дневного сна, снова его укачал и дал мне возможность час поспать.
3. Достала из-под кровати вещи 86 размера, в том числе, моих любимых пингвинчиков и дракона.
Oxana Samoray

@cisaar
Dear fellow friends, I am an architect. I am fond of cinema, postcrossing, art & reading. Especially fantasy&fairy tales&science fiction – I am Hogwarts, GFFA, Discworld...
