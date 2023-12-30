Previous
Игорь играет с животными by cisaar
Игорь играет с животными

- приготовила мимозу
- забрала из ателье куртку Андрея с починенной змейкой (бегунком)
- посмотрела фильм "отпуск по обмену" (хороший)
- отправила новогоднюю историю на форум по адвенту
Oxana Samoray

@cisaar
Dear fellow friends, I am an architect. I am fond of cinema, postcrossing, art & reading. Especially fantasy&fairy tales&science fiction – I am Hogwarts, GFFA, Discworld...
