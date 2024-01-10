Previous
Валера с Андреем ездили в музыкальную школу by cisaar
Photo 1457

Валера с Андреем ездили в музыкальную школу

Андрей хотел играть на барабанах, но слишком дорого (7500 за 4 занятия).
Вечером отравилась.
