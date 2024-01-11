Previous
Валера разобрал ёлку by cisaar
Photo 1458

Валера разобрал ёлку

Артём забыл в школе кубик Рубика, Андрей его забрал.
- забрала из озона заказы (доски для выжигания
Снег. Андрей играл в конструктор.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Oxana Samoray

@cisaar
Dear fellow friends, I am an architect. I am fond of cinema, postcrossing, art & reading. Especially fantasy&fairy tales&science fiction – I am Hogwarts, GFFA, Discworld...
