Previous
Next
Брусничный пирог на ореховой муке by cisaar
Photo 1510

Брусничный пирог на ореховой муке

Неудачный. Пришлось потом сделать из него крамбл.
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Oxana Samoray

@cisaar
Dear fellow friends, I am an architect. I am fond of cinema, postcrossing, art & reading. Especially fantasy&fairy tales&science fiction – I am Hogwarts, GFFA, Discworld...
418% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise