2020-01-13 Super View Odoriko @ Odawara by cityhillsandsea
2020-01-13 Super View Odoriko @ Odawara

Train fan taking a picture of the Super View Odoriko express train in Odawara Station, Japan. These trains (and their older 185 series siblings) will be retired at the end of March, 2020 and replaced with the all new Odoriko Saphir.
cityhillsandsea

Started off 2019 with the best of intentions but then ended up rather unwell and in hospital for a couple of months and that's when...
