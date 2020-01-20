Sign up
2020-01-20 Boats, Bikes, Buildings
A couple of boats sitting in the harbour at Yokohama, with the Customs House in the background (the one with the tower and the cupola) and Landmark Tower hiding away to the right behind what I think is the new APA monstrosity, erm, hotel.
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Started off 2019 with the best of intentions but then ended up rather unwell and in hospital for a couple of months and that's when...
Tags
japan
,
boats
,
buildings
,
city
,
boat
,
bicycle
,
harbour
,
yokohama
