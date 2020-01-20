Previous
2020-01-20 Boats, Bikes, Buildings
101 / 365

2020-01-20 Boats, Bikes, Buildings

A couple of boats sitting in the harbour at Yokohama, with the Customs House in the background (the one with the tower and the cupola) and Landmark Tower hiding away to the right behind what I think is the new APA monstrosity, erm, hotel.
