104 / 365
2020-01-22 KanKanKanFumiKiri
Title from this hypnotic video at youtube -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=feI0FeY6-9g
22nd January 2020
22nd Jan 20
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Started off 2019 with the best of intentions but then ended up rather unwell and in hospital for a couple of months and that's when...
104
photos
3
followers
6
following
28% complete
View this month »
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
22nd January 2020 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
japan
,
train
,
fujisawa
,
tokaido line
