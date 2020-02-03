Previous
2020-02-03 Beans in Play
2020-02-03 Beans in Play

Lucky beans being thrown into the crowd to celebrate setsubun, Japan's bean throwing festival. (I made a 1 minute video here - https://youtu.be/ihXlJedIIK0 - to explain it.)
3rd February 2020

cityhillsandsea

