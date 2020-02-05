Previous
2020-02-05 Fuji from the outskirts of Hiratsuka by cityhillsandsea
2020-02-05 Fuji from the outskirts of Hiratsuka

I'd never been this way to Hiratsuka on the bike before. Very windy but some great views.
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

cityhillsandsea

Started off 2019 with the best of intentions but then ended up rather unwell and in hospital for a couple of months and that's when...
