2020-02-09 Dead Sunnies by cityhillsandsea
122 / 365

2020-02-09 Dead Sunnies

The day I was preparing for finally arrived and my favourite sunglasses died. I took a picture to help me search for a replacement pair, but liked how this turned out so much I'm going to use it here as my picture of the day.
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

cityhillsandsea

@cityhillsandsea
