2020-02-14 D minus street art by cityhillsandsea
127 / 365

2020-02-14 D minus street art

Was reminded by someone the other day of the Hipstamatic app, which I haven't used in ages, so took a wander and played with it tonight.
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

cityhillsandsea

@cityhillsandsea
Started off 2019 with the best of intentions but then ended up rather unwell and in hospital for a couple of months and that's when...
34% complete

