Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
134 / 365
2020-02-21 Innocence
Bunraku puppet toy found in a gashapon capsule, plus bonus anime reference in the title.
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan until April 2020, then I'll be moving about the UK for a bit. My 2019 project collapsed under the weight of an...
134
photos
5
followers
9
following
36% complete
View this month »
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
21st February 2020 8:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
japan
,
toy
,
puppet
,
gashapon
,
bunraku
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close