2020-02-22 Watch the Skies by cityhillsandsea
135 / 365

2020-02-22 Watch the Skies

Statue outside the Mitsui Building in Yokohama, round the corner from the Nissan HQ.
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

cityhillsandsea

