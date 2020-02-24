Sign up
2020-02-24 Fuji-san
Quite a lot of life going on at the moment, so this turned out to be the only photo I took today I like. Good ol' faithful.
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan until April 2020, then I'll be moving about the UK for a bit. My 2019 project collapsed under the weight of an...
1
365
iPhone SE
24th February 2020 9:28am
Tags
japan
,
fuji
,
mount fuji
,
mtfuji
,
fujisan
,
富士山
