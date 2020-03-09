Previous
2020-03-09 Forgotten Fortunes by cityhillsandsea
151 / 365

2020-03-09 Forgotten Fortunes

Fortunes that weren't favourable, tied up to lose their bad mojo at Hachimangu Shrine in Hiratsuka.
cityhillsandsea

Based in Japan until April 2020, then I'll be moving about the UK for a bit. My 2019 project collapsed under the weight of an...
