2020-03-29 Piano Solo by cityhillsandsea
2020-03-29 Piano Solo

This piano is available for anyone walking through the underpass to play. Not a lot of people tinkling the ivories of late though.
Based in Japan until June (hopefully) 2020, then I'll be doing something in the UK... Who knows what though! Fingers crossed. I post more photos, some...
