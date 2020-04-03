Sign up
176 / 365
2020-04-03 Rosemary Bread
Added this to my to do list this morning and I never got around to doing some of the more important jobs.
But who cares, it was delicious!
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan until June (hopefully) 2020, then I'll be doing something in the UK... Who knows what though! Fingers crossed. I post more photos, some...
176
photos
7
followers
14
following
48% complete
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
3rd April 2020 5:00pm
Tags
bread
,
baking
Angela
Yummy
April 3rd, 2020
