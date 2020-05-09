Sign up
2020-05-09 Balcony Buddies
Looks like I'll be in Japan for the first summer in a loooooooong time, so I thought: why not get some plants to talk to?
9th May 2020
9th May 20
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
9th May 2020 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
pepper
,
tomato
,
paprika
kali
ace
and then when they have become your friends you will eat their babies ! lol
May 9th, 2020
cityhillsandsea
@kali66
That is such a magnificent description. I wish there was a super like button for comments!
May 9th, 2020
