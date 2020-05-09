Previous
2020-05-09 Balcony Buddies by cityhillsandsea
2020-05-09 Balcony Buddies

Looks like I'll be in Japan for the first summer in a loooooooong time, so I thought: why not get some plants to talk to?
kali ace
and then when they have become your friends you will eat their babies ! lol
May 9th, 2020  
cityhillsandsea
@kali66 That is such a magnificent description. I wish there was a super like button for comments!
May 9th, 2020  
