2020-05-24 Sheepish by cityhillsandsea
2020-05-24 Sheepish

These statues at shinto shrines are called 'komainu' and are supposed to be dogs. I swear this one looks more like a sheep...
cityhillsandsea

Based in Japan until LOLS I DUNNO (pandemic-o-monium), then I'll be doing something in the UK...
