2020-05-25 Mysterious Trashtangles
A collection of plastic rubbish that had been cut into rectangles and then just dumped at the entrance of a park. Because why not.
25th May 2020
25th May 20
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan until LOLS I DUNNO (pandemic-o-monium), then I'll be doing something in the UK... I post more photos, some videos and the occasional...
