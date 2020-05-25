Previous
2020-05-25 Mysterious Trashtangles by cityhillsandsea
228 / 365

2020-05-25 Mysterious Trashtangles

A collection of plastic rubbish that had been cut into rectangles and then just dumped at the entrance of a park. Because why not.
cityhillsandsea

Photo Details

