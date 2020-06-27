Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
261 / 365
2020-06-27 Tyrell Scarecrows
These Nexus 6 models really are more human than human.
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan until LOLS I DUNNO (pandemic-o-monium), then I'll be doing something in the UK... I post more photos, some videos and the occasional...
261
photos
7
followers
14
following
71% complete
View this month »
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
261
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
27th June 2020 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
field
,
mannequin
,
farm
,
scarecrow
,
dummy
,
unexpected bladerunner
Junko Y
ace
Oh, I need them -- those fresh edamame AND those scarecrows. My animals and birds think I am growing herbs and veggies just for them.
June 28th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close