2020-08-16 Whatchu Talkin Bout Lawson by cityhillsandsea
2020-08-16 Whatchu Talkin Bout Lawson

Right, so pari pari means a crispy, crunchy kind of mouth feel. So I KIND of get what we're going for here with 'palimshu' but what in the name of the seven hells is 'cheemful' all about?!
cityhillsandsea

