311 / 365
2020-08-16 Whatchu Talkin Bout Lawson
Right, so pari pari means a crispy, crunchy kind of mouth feel. So I KIND of get what we're going for here with 'palimshu' but what in the name of the seven hells is 'cheemful' all about?!
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan until LOLS I DUNNO (pandemic-o-monium), then I'll be doing something in the UK...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
16th August 2020 4:29pm
