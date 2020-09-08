Sign up
2020-09-08 Liquid Gold
Fuzzy around the edges, Fuji at sunset across the rice fields with the Hipstamatic app Coney Island lens.
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan until LOLS I DUNNO (pandemic-o-monium), then I'll be doing something in the UK... I post more photos, some videos and the occasional...
Album
365
Taken
8th September 2020 5:54pm
Tags
sunset
,
clouds
,
hipstamatic
,
fuji
,
fields
,
mount fuji
