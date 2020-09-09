Previous
2020-09-09 Cuckoo by cityhillsandsea
2020-09-09 Cuckoo

"Right boss, finished painting the mural on the loos."
"Looks great, nice one. Only... I feel like we need to add a little something extra..."
"How about this cuckoo clock?"
"Excellent suggestion, you're going places, young fellamelad."
