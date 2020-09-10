Sign up
2020-09-10 Canopy Reflect
I sat on a bench, under a canopy of wisteria (although it's not their season) in a park to eat my lunch. The bench had metal armrests. This is the view reflected in the armrest.
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan until LOLS I DUNNO (pandemic-o-monium), then I'll be doing something in the UK... I post more photos, some videos and the occasional...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
10th September 2020 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
park
,
abstract
