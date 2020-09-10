Previous
2020-09-10 Canopy Reflect by cityhillsandsea
2020-09-10 Canopy Reflect

I sat on a bench, under a canopy of wisteria (although it's not their season) in a park to eat my lunch. The bench had metal armrests. This is the view reflected in the armrest.
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

cityhillsandsea

@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan until LOLS I DUNNO (pandemic-o-monium), then I'll be doing something in the UK... I post more photos, some videos and the occasional...
92% complete

