2020-09-12 Corner Shop by cityhillsandsea
338 / 365

2020-09-12 Corner Shop

Shuttered local store which caught my eye. Taken with Hipstamatic: Yanaka lens, Nekochan film.
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

