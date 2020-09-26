Sign up
352 / 365
2020-09-26 Mycelium Myopia
Grateful I had the opportunity to see this rare fungus growing in the wild. ;)
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan until April 2021, fingers crossed, then I'll be doing something in the UK. I have one claim to fame - I am...
352
photos
11
followers
22
following
96% complete
View this month »
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
352
1
365
iPhone 8
26th September 2020 8:39am
glasses
,
mushroom
,
fungus
,
lost property
