2021-01-04 Landmark Looming Large

Landmark Tower in Yokohama looming over Sakuragicho station. The building behind Cial is Colette Mare and I'm old enough to remember when it wasn't there, and Landmark was the tallest building in the country. (insert pithy "back in my day ... young whippersnappers ... 5 miles in the snow to school BOTH WAYS ... hot gravel for dinner" style comment here.)