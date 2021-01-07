Sign up
Photo 454
2021-01-07 The Frog Prince
Greeted with these two chaps this morning as I wandered through the Azalea underground shopping centre in Kawasaki.
Main reason for posting is that me ma loves frogs, and I think she'll like this one. :D
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan at the moment. Probably going to be in the UK from May ‘21. I am probably the only person in the history of...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
7th January 2021 8:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
frog
