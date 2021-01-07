2021-01-07 The Frog Prince

Previous
Photo 454

Greeted with these two chaps this morning as I wandered through the Azalea underground shopping centre in Kawasaki.

Main reason for posting is that me ma loves frogs, and I think she'll like this one. :D
