2021-01-09 Gettting Some Hygge Going by cityhillsandsea
2021-01-09 Gettting Some Hygge Going

Did a lesson centred around self-care and mental health this week. We watched a video about hygge and all I've wanted since then is hot chocolate. Made a microwave mug brownie instead.
