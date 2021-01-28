Sign up
Photo 476
2021-01-28 Forgotten Gods
I don't know why this poor shrine is in such a state - it's in a park which clearly sees a lot of traffic... maybe the locals worship a different kind of god nowadays?
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
0
0
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan at the moment. Probably going to be in the UK from May '21. I am probably the only person in the history of...
476
photos
18
followers
31
following
469
470
471
472
473
474
475
476
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
364
Taken
28th January 2021 1:20pm
Tags
japan
,
shrine
,
hipstamatic
,
tejas lens
,
rasputin film
