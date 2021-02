2021-02-07 Gyoran Kanon

This statue of kanon is probably familiar to anyone who’s been on the shinkansen past Odawara in the Shizuoka direction. She stands above a temple not far from Hayakawa station in Odawara, and just across the road from the port… and the fish market.



Appropriately enough, because this incarnation of kanon is gyoran kanon, the patron saint of good fishing – that’s a basket of fish she’s holding, not her groceries from Lidl.