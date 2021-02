2021-02-08 Danchi

Pretty sure this is the less unusual looking end of the Kawaramachi housing complex in Kawasaki, designed by Yukio Otani - who also designed the Kyoto convention centre where the Kyoto Protocol was signed. I've been there and it's like being in Logan's Run or on board the Death Star. Very retro futuristic vibes. I think I will go back to Kawaramachi danchi at some point and try and get some shots of the wilder exteriors...