Photo 660
2021-08-02 The Move
A pictorial explanation for my recent absence.
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
After nearly 2 decades in Japan, I moved to the UK in 2021. My name’s the three things I’m most captivated by, but I’m powered by...
660
photos
21
followers
37
following
180% complete
660
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
2nd August 2021 6:47am
Privacy
Public
Tags
airport
,
travel
,
suitcases
