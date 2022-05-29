Previous
Next
2022-05-29 Old Wakefield Road Police Station by cityhillsandsea
Photo 962

2022-05-29 Old Wakefield Road Police Station

This is supposedly quite an interesting piece of history in that it has the old Bradford coat of arms above the door.
29th May 2022 29th May 22

cityhillsandsea

@cityhillsandsea
Originally from Northern Ireland; after nearly 2 decades in Japan I'm now living in Yorkshire. Since moving here I've been working 60 hour weeks, so 2022...
264% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise