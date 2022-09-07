Previous
2022-09-07 Return of the Crane by cityhillsandsea
2022-09-07 Return of the Crane

Per my previous day's photo, the mayhem has begun anew, so have this crane that lives on my bookshelf. Again.
cityhillsandsea

