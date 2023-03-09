Previous
2023-03-09 Bunoffee time by cityhillsandsea
Photo 1246

2023-03-09 Bunoffee time

I have no idea how this turns out to be the only picture I took today but I'll blame the snow.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

cityhillsandsea

Karen ace
They look like delicious hot cross buns, caramel fudge and all - I hope you enjoy them. I like your photograph, it’s interesting to me, I dont see these things here.
But I hear you re the photo thing, it goes like that … it’s the most frustrating thing! Happens to me most days! Take a photo of something, offload it from the camera/phone and think - what on earth?! lol. It’s all part of the process, I guess!
March 10th, 2023  
