Photo 1246
2023-03-09 Bunoffee time
I have no idea how this turns out to be the only picture I took today but I'll blame the snow.
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Pics from the city & places in between, fuelled by a fascination with mysteries hiding in the mundane. See the occasional blog from time to time...
Karen
ace
They look like delicious hot cross buns, caramel fudge and all - I hope you enjoy them. I like your photograph, it’s interesting to me, I dont see these things here.
But I hear you re the photo thing, it goes like that … it’s the most frustrating thing! Happens to me most days! Take a photo of something, offload it from the camera/phone and think - what on earth?! lol. It’s all part of the process, I guess!
March 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
