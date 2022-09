0927 Autumn Mantle

Hello, World!



While it seems customary to start these projects on January 1st, my birthday is a good alternative. I would love to (finally!) learn how to use my camera properly, and what better way than to take, edit and share a photo a day - no more, no less?



To start things off: a picture of a newly decorated mantle, featuring a glass pumpkin garland and paper bats I haphazardly stuck on today after finally unearthing the ever elusive sticky tack from the junk drawer.



Can't wait to see how this journey goes.



09.27.2022