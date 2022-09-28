Previous
Next
0926 Ben the Corgi by cj0927
2 / 365

0926 Ben the Corgi

Introducing Ben the Corgi, who will probably feature quite prominently in the coming days. Shot on iPhone.
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Celia

@cj0927
Hi there! I'm former banker living in London who spends most of my free time thinking about food. When not working in front of many...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise